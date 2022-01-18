Cameroon: CENEEMA inks partnership agreement to speed-up agricultural mechanization

(Business in Cameroon) - On January 13, in Yaoundé, the director-general of CENEEMA -National Centre for the Study and Experiment of Agricultural Machinery- and the managing director of Gradit Technoloc-Industries Sarl signed a six-year partnership agreement to speed up mechanization in Cameroon.

According to the agreement, the two parties will implement the government’s mixed farming development and mechanization as well as the promotion of the local manufacturing of agricultural machines.

“The collaboration focuses on the following areas: design research, manufacture, and adaptation of agropastoral machinery, the manufacture of efficient agropastoral machinery, testing of agropastoral machinery designed and manufactured locally, training and vulgarization of agropastoral mechanization,” we learn.

Andrée Caroline Mebande Bate, director-general of the CENEEMA, explains that the partnership is in line with the institution’s 2021-2025 strategic plan and also aligns with the 2020-2030 national development strategy elaborated by the government and being implemented over a year now.

"As you know, the 2020-2030 National Development Strategy, which is the reference framework for the development of Cameroon’s agriculture, places special emphasis on mechanization, which is a key factor to achieve production and productivity and guarantee food security and reduce mass importation of some consumer goods,” she said when the agreement was being signed with Gradit Technoloc-Industries.

BRM