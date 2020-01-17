Cameroon : Minimum cocoa farm gate price drops to XAF1,080 per kilogram

(Business in Cameroon) - Since December 31, 2019, the farm-gate price per kilogram of cocoa beans in Cameroon's production basins has declined slightly from a high of XAF1,250 to XAF1,200. Till today, January 17, 2020, the price has not changed according to figures from SIF, a system that provides updated information about the coffee and cocoa sectors.

As for the minimum price per kilogram, after peaking at XAF1,100 in the first week of January, it fell back to XAF1,080 in the second week, revealing a drop of XAF20.

However, despite this slight drop, Cameroonian producers remain among the best paid on the continent, with farm-gate prices still above XAF1,000 FCFA. Nevertheless, the maximum price is still far from the XAF1,500 it reached 4 years ago.

BRM