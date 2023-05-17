cocoa-farm-gate-prices-went-up-despite-heavy-rains

(Business in Cameroon) - The maximum price of a kg of cocoa in Cameroon’s production sites has reached CFA1,400 since May 17, 2023, compared to CFA1,300 previously. According to data compiled by the Information System of the Sectors (SIF), piloted by the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (ONCC), this is the fourth increase in the maximum price to producers since March 24, 2023.

The minimum price is now CFA1,300, up from CFA1,200 previously. This price improvement occurred during a period when prices normally decline due to the deterioration of access roads caused by the rains. This reflects the high demand in the country. According to industry players, demand for cocoa is driven by the arrival on the market of two new crushers (Neo Industry and Atlantic Cocoa) and the intensification of artisanal processing.