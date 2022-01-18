Anglophone crisis: State firm Pamol shed 1,688 jobs in 2018-2020

(Business in Cameroon) - Between 2018 and 2020, the number of jobs offered by state-owned company Pamol Plantations Plc decreased by 1,688. In its 2020 report on the performance of state and parastatal firms, the Technical Commission for the Rehabilitation of Public and Parastatal Enterprises (CTR) reveals that in 2020, only 380 people were still working for Pamol, way down from 2,068 in 2018.

The main cause for this huge job shedding is the security crisis in the South-West where the company is facing growing challenges at its oil palm plantations, the CTR report explains. It adds that Pamol was able to operate at 35% of its capacity in 2020 thanks to measures taken by the government to secure company facilities.

After this weak recovery in a context marked by the coronavirus pandemic, the company sold 2,578 tons of palm oil and 24.51 tons of palm kernel (mainly from the stocks accumulated due to the security crisis), the CTR points out.

BRM