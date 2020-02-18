AFCA regional coffee competition : NWCA’s sample selected as best coffee in Cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - The National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) informs that it recently hosted a national coffee competition. Called “Taste the Harvest,” this competition was supervised by the pan-African Fine Coffees Association (Afca), which selected the 10 best coffees in Cameroon.

The best coffees in this first edition was a sample of coffee produced in Belo, in the Boyo department in the Northern region, by the North West Cooperative Association (NWCA). The sample scored 84 points out of 100.

NWCA’s samples were also second (Fundong sample: 83.75 out of 100), third (Central Bamenda sample: 83.5 out of 100) and fourth (Belo sample: 83.25 out of 100).

The samples of Union Centrale des Coopératives Agricoles de l'Ouest (Uccao), Cameroon's largest cooperative of coffee producers, were ranked 5th (Caplami: 83 out of 100) and 6th (Latino: 82.5 out of 100).

The remaining samples in the best 10 were provided by NWCA. They are namely Momo's sample (82.5 out of 100) in 7th place, Noni's sample in 8th place (82.5 out of 100), another sample from Central Bamenda in 9th place (82.25 out of 100) and Santa Piyin's sample in 10th place (82 out of 100).

After this phase at the national level, the top 5 best coffees will compete at the regional level with Burundi, DRC, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

In the end, the top 5 coffees of the Afca-supervised regional competition will be promoted on the Pan-African Association's website. In addition, one kilogram of each of the top 5 coffees will be sent to Europe, the United States, and Asia for presentation at international events.

Sylvain Andzongo