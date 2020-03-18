logoBC
Yaoundé - 18 March 2020 -
Cameroon : Rice producers in the Far-North to receive XAF1.2 bln of infrastructures by May 2020

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 18 March 2020 13:58

(Business in Cameroon) - In Far-North Cameroon, the government will build farm inputs’ storage warehouses for rice producers supervised by Semry.

The project, funded by the World Bank to the tune of XAF1.2 billion, also plans the construction of offices for water management organizations, according to regional tri-weekly L’œil du Sahel.

On March 13-14, Fissou Kouma, the general-director of Semry and coordinator of flood prevention programme Pulci, visited the site of the infrastructures.

According to the project drivers and companies working on the construction sites, the works will be delivered within 3 months, i.e May 2020.

BRM

