logoBC
Yaoundé - 19 April 2021 -
Agriculture

SODECAO to distribute 4 mln high-yield cocoa seedlings to producers

SODECAO to distribute 4 mln high-yield cocoa seedlings to producers
  • Comments   -   Monday, 19 April 2021 14:41

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cocoa Development Company (SODECAO) is currently planning the distribution of 4 million high-yield cocoa seedlings, official sources reveal. The sources add that those seedlings can produce 1,000 to 2,000 kilograms of cocoa per hectare and are resistant to insect attacks that usually destroy plantations.  

The distribution of the seedlings will help regenerate aging plantations or even facilitate the creation of new cocoa plantations in the country's production areas. That way, within two years, the national production will rise to meet increasing demand from the processors that recently entered the national market (Atlantic Cocoa and Neo Industry).

Cocoa is a cash crop that generates revenues for producers and fills the country’s foreign reserve. According to the 2019 report on Cameroon’s foreign trades, cocoa was the country’s 2nd export product in 2019. That year, Cameroon’s brick-red cocoa beans, which is highly prized by chocolate makers, brought in 12.1% of the country's export earnings.

BRM

back to top

SODECAO to distribute 4 mln high-yield cocoa seedlings to producers

sodecao-to-distribute-4-mln-high-yield-cocoa-seedlings-to-producers
The Cocoa Development Company (SODECAO) is currently planning the distribution of 4 million high-yield cocoa seedlings, official sources reveal....

AICS-Cameroon becomes the fifth partner of Huawei ICT Academy

aics-cameroon-becomes-the-fifth-partner-of-huawei-ict-academy
On April 14, 2021, in the premises of the African Institute of Computer Science (AICS), Huawei Cameroon launched the training courses to certify...

COMIFAC: Council of Ministers expresses its concerns over the regional institution’s poor financial situation

comifac-council-of-ministers-expresses-its-concerns-over-the-regional-institution-s-poor-financial-situation
On April 15, 2021, the Council of Ministers of the Central African Forests Commission (COMIFAC) held a videoconference under the...

Cameroon assumes ALUCAM’s over XAF50 bln debt to ENEO

cameroon-assumes-alucam-s-over-xaf50-bln-debt-to-eneo
Last weekend, Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motazé signed a document establishing the assumption of aluminum producer ALUCAM’s debt, owed...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n98: March 2021

State personnel Time for a slimming diet

More support to boost the Cameroonian industry’s competitiveness


Investir au Cameroun n108: Mars 2021

Personnel de l’Etat Un régime minceur s’impose

Un soutien à la compétitivité de l’industrie camerounaise