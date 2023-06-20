Siphoning of Cocoa to Nigeria Costs Cameroon CFA70 Billion During Ongoing Campaign, Estimates Reveal

(Business in Cameroon) - So far into the 2022-2023 cocoa campaign set to end on August 1, Cameroon estimates CFA70 billion losses due to the fraudulent exports of its cocoa to Nigeria. The figure was recently disclosed by Cameroon’s Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, in a circular letter. The latter lays out "urgent safeguard measures to implement for eradicating the damaging phenomenon of massive and fraudulent exports" of Cameroonian cocoa to Nigeria. The Minister wrote the letter after a crisis meeting held on June 13, in Yaoundé–a meeting that gathered local cocoa industry operators, law enforcement officials, and officials from the Ministry of Trade and the Customs Department.

According to the circular note addressed to administrative authorities in cocoa-planting zones, "It was noted that for the 2022-2023 cocoa campaign, the volume of fraudulent exports, mainly to Nigeria, has reached unprecedented levels, between 30,000 and 60,000 tons, which represents 10% to 20% of national cocoa production, and costs the public treasury about CFA10 billion, in terms of exit rights and export royalties, and a net loss of about CFA60 billion in terms of repatriation of foreign exchange."

To stop the bleeding, Yaoundé took three main steps. First, it temporarily halted exports of Cameroonian cocoa to Nigeria, until further notice. The move, according to the Minister of Trade, is based on Article 10, paragraph 2 of the 12 April 2016 law governing foreign trade in Cameroon”. The official added that under this law "the competent authority may restrict or ban the export of any product if the country’s needs demand it”. And that is the case for cocoa since local industries struggle to get supplied in the national market, mainly because of significant and unmonitored exports to neighboring Nigeria.”

Anglophone crisis

Besides the ban, Minister Mbarga Atangana asked administrative authorities of the cocoa zones to identify all cocoa exit points and set up checkpoints, or task forces involving all the administrations and structures involved in the cocoa marketing process.

Cameroon claims Nigeria has been siphoning its cocoa for decades. "For 30 years, we have noticed a lack of government will to solve this issue. Nigerians come as far as Kumba, Mamfe. They exploit Cameroonians. The State cannot tell us that it doesn't have the means to deal with this problem," said Kate Fotso, MD of Telcar Cocoa, Cameroon’s leading cocoa exporter and a local supplier of US giant Cargill, in 2017.

According to the sector’s actors, things have worsened since the Anglophone crisis emerged in 2016, in the Northwest and Southwest regions of Cameroon. Several sources attribute the increased siphoning of Cameroonian cocoa mainly due to the porosity of Cameroon-Nigeria borders, and better prices in Nigeria.

Brice R. Mbodiam