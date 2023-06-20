logoBC
20 June 2023
Port of Douala Claims Its Partnership with Port of Antwerp Is The Most Beneficial

(Business in Cameroon) - The partnership with the Dutch port of Antwerp is the most beneficial that the port of Douala has. This was stated by the Douala Autonomous Port (PAD), the State company that manages the eponymous port.

The PAD made the statement in a technical note issued on the sidelines of a mission of Antwerp port officials to Douala, Cameroon’s economic capital. The mission began on June 19, 2023. 

“To date, the collaboration has yielded 14 capacity-strengthening grants for PAD employees and a project supporting the establishment of a port-related professions training center,” the note reads. 

The visit aims to renew the partnership between the two ports with an enhanced focus on accelerating the modernization of the port of Douala. Throughout the mission, “the PAD will outline its requirements for the development of specific economic zones at the Douala port, towards implementing the principles of an industrial-port complex”. 

Besides the Douala port, the Port of Antwerp works in partnership with the deep-water port of Kribi, southern Cameroon. “The Autonomous Port of Kribi (PAK) and the Port of Antwerp have been diligently formulating a new, more ambitious agreement that covers a broader range of activities and better aligns with the Port of Kribi’s challenges,” said Patrice Melom, Director General of PAK, on July 1, 2021. 

According to Melom, the PAK’s challenges include “increasing its reception capabilities and operational performances, making its industrial zone more appealing to foster value and traffic generating logistical and transformational activities; improving accessibility and connectivity with the hinterland; and ensuring harmonious integration into its environment through sustainable and inclusive development of its zone of influence.”

BRM

