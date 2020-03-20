Plantations du Haut Penja seeks agricultural tractor supplier for its operations in Cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP), Cameroonian subsidiary of French Compagnie fruitière de Marseille, recently launched a 3-lot bid solicitation for the supply of 12 agricultural tractors.

The supply project, whose value has not been disclosed yet, is funded by a grant from the European Union in the framework of the measures initiated to support ACP banana supplying countries.

Submission of the bids, scheduled to end today March 20, should be done at Quai fruitier 12 inside the autonomous Port of Douala. The bids will be opened on April 1st at the headquarters of PHP in Njombé, in the Littoral region.

Leader of the banana production market in Cameroon, PHP exported 13,847 tons of banana n February 2020. Compared with the 19,737 tons it exported in February 2019, this represents a 5,890 tons decrease. This drop was the main reason Cameroon’s overall banana exports were down in February 2020. According to figures revealed by the banana exporters association Assobacam, the country’s banana exports were 6,500 tons down year-over-year during the period under review.

BRM