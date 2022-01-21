logoBC
Cameroon: Rubber production rose by 15 kilotons in 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s rubber production rose by 15,000 tons in 2020, according to figures published by the Technical Commission for the Rehabilitation of Public and Para-public Enterprises (CTR). From 45,000 tons in 2019, the production rose to 60,000 tons in 2020.

This performance was achieved in a context marked by the coronavirus pandemic which greatly slowed companies’ activities down. The disruptions caused by this pandemic seem to have been mitigated in the rubber sector by new plantations (both renovated and extended) created by agroindustrial firms that produce and process rubber in Cameroon (Hevecam, Safacam, Sud Cameroun Hévéa, and CDC notably).

The great performance recorded in the sector in 2020 continued in 2021. It is expected to continue this year. Indeed, in the second quarter of 2021, the Bank of Central African States (Central Bank of CEMAC states) announced an increase in rubber production in Cameroon and other CEMAC countries.

According to the Minister of Agriculture Gabriel Mbairobe, this year, Cameroon’s rubber production will rise by 6,667 tons thanks to the impacts of an oil palm and hevea development project aimed at providing various supports to small farmers. 

