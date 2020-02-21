Cameroon : PCP-Afop to train 3,500 people in agropastoral and fishing sectors in 2020-2021

(Business in Cameroon) - The agropastoral and fishing training programme PCP-Afop, steered by the Ministries of Agriculture and Livestock, has just launched the recruitment of the 6th class of residents for its 88 training centres scattered around Cameroon.

According to information revealed during the 17th meeting of the steering committee of this government programme, 40 young people will be welcomed in each of the above-mentioned centres, for a 2-year training course.

This means that more than 3,500 young people will be trained in agropastoral and fishing trades between 2020 and 2021.

In addition to this training, PCP-Afop plans to dispatch trainees across production sectors in the course of the year. “The young people are currently being placed at large production basins. These basins are enrolling 1,500 young people in around 15 strategic sectors, including nine plant and six animal sectors,” said Pierre Blaise Ango, the programme's national coordinator.

BRM