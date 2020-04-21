logoBC
Yaoundé - 21 April 2020 -
Cameroon: Government to cover 10% of producers’ plantain banana seedlings need this year

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development announced the distribution of 1.5 million plantain banana seedlings for the 2020 agricultural season, in the framework of its producers’ support programme.

This quantity of seedlings represents barely 10% of real needs. According to the African Research Centre on Banana and Plantain (Carbap), the annual demand for seedlings for banana and plantain production in Cameroon is estimated at 20 million plants.

To meet this ever-increasing demand, the Carbap introduced the PIF technique (plants resulting from stem fragments).

According to the Carbap, with this technique, the producer can improve the quantity and quality of seedlings in a relatively shorter period. For instance, it illustrates, 10 to 20 plants can be produced every year from one single stem fragment.

