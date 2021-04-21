logoBC
Yaoundé - 21 April 2021 -
Agriculture

China is the main destination for Cameroon’s cotton (SODECOTON)

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 21 April 2021 13:17

(Business in Cameroon) - During the 2020-2021 cotton season, which will be concluded in the next few days, Cameroon Cotton Development Corporation (SODECOTON) is expected to reach a new record production of 350,000 tons. This production will be up by over 20,000 tons compared to the 328,000 tons it produced in the previous season, according to internal sources.

As usual, most of the fiber from this seed cotton production will be exported to Asian countries, China notably. For many years now, the Middle Kingdom has been the main destination for Cameroonian cotton. Indeed, according to authorized SODECOTON sources, 38% of the company’s products are exported to China. Nevertheless, other countries like Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Indonesia buy Cameroonian cotton.

According to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), in 2019, Cameroon exported 18.4% of its cotton production (against 22% in 2018)  to China, 12.2%, and 11% to Italy and India respectively.

The same source adds that in 2019, 98% of Cameroon’s exports to China were constituted of five products. They are notably crude oil (56.7% of overall exports to China), LNG (23.6%), raw timber (9.1%, sawn timber (5.2%), and raw cotton (3.4%).

Brice R. Mbodiam

