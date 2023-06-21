German Startup COOKO Raises €800,000 to Develop a Cocoa Traceability System in Cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - COOKO, a Berlin-based agritech startup with a subsidiary in Cameroon, just raised €800,000 (over CFA500 million) to develop a cocoa traceability system. The latter should help significantly boost farmers’ earnings.

Technically, "the company inserts a digital click 'at the source' to integrate traceability data, ensuring fairer payments to farmers and better data from systems for the entire value chain." "Having designed the national traceability system for Cameroon, the fourth largest cocoa-producing country, COOKO's unique approach to artisanal agriculture is gaining momentum," says COOKO founder Ferdi van Heerden.

While enhancing the global cocoa economy, the startup’s traceability system will preserve the environment and help trace practices like child labor. This comes as buyers are willing to pay more to farmers who meet these criteria.

COOKO's tool allows buyers, in Europe especially, to have reliable data to attest to whether or not the above-mentioned criteria are met by cocoa producers.

BRM