Yaoundé - 23 January 2021 -

Agriculture

Cocoa: Cameroon committed to ensuring full traceability by 2025

  Friday, 22 January 2021

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon is committed to ensuring the full traceability, from plantations to export terminals, of cocoa produced in the country by 2025. This was revealed in the framework of the action plan for sustainable and zero-deforestation cocoa, signed on January 13, 2021, in Yaoundé, by private operators, international partners, and civil society.   

According to the release, this measure is aimed at "enhancing the respect of cocoa farmers and communities’ rights as well as facilitating their access to a decent income," as recommended by fair trade.

Thanks to the full traceability, buyers can know whether the cocoa offered is produced following good practices; without recourse to child labor, and with respect for the environment. Cocoa produced in compliance with these regulations will be purchased at higher prices by buyers, who are increasingly demanding concerning the above-mentioned regulations.  

