Yaoundé - 22 February 2021 -
Agriculture

Cameroon: The National Cereals Board commits XAF4.3 bln to fight hunger in the northern regions in 2021

Cameroon: The National Cereals Board commits XAF4.3 bln to fight hunger in the northern regions in 2021
  • Comments   -   Monday, 22 February 2021 18:19

(Business in Cameroon) - The National Cereals Board of Cameroon (a public corporation that helps combat hunger in the three northern regions where the climate is harsh and cereals are the main staple foods) announces that for the 2021 financial year, it will implement a XAF4.3 billion performance project.  

The implementation of this performance project is the first challenge for the management team appointed to head the board, by President Paul Biya on November 5, 2020.

The project is adopted in a context where the specter of famine is hanging over the Far North. Indeed, according to official sources, in the past few months, wandering elephants destroyed over 240 hectares of crops in the region.

Let’s note that the National Cereals Board makes cereals available for residents at affordable prices. It purchases the cereals from production areas and sells them in markets at affordable prices during the lean season or when there are shortages.

BRM

