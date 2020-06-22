logoBC
Yaoundé - 22 June 2020 -
Cameroon exported 35,215 tons of coffee during the 2018-2019 season, up 39.1% season-over-season

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon exported 35,215 tons of coffee (7,418 tons of Arabica coffee and 27,797 tons of Robusta coffee) during the 2018-2019 season, the Cocoa-coffee inter-professional Association reveals. This represents a 39.1% increase compared with the volume of coffee the country exported during the previous season.

During the season under review, Belgium was the leading buyer accounting for 29% of Cameroon’s exports of Robusta coffee and 14.2% of Arabica coffee. The total volume represented 25.9% of Cameroon’s exports during the said season.

It was followed by France, which imported 21.3% of robusta coffee and 3.8% of arabica coffee (i.e. 17.6% of the overall volume). Germany imported 60.36% of arabica coffee (i.e. 12.7% of the overall volume). Next came Portugal (10.9% of robusta coffee), Italy (9.6% of robusta coffee), and the USA (17% arabica coffee).

The Inter-professional association also points out that it noticed a drop in Cameroon’s coffee exports at the beginning of 2020 due mainly to the fall in world demand, following the cessation of activities (catering, industry, etc.) in European countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

