logoBC
Yaoundé - 22 July 2020 -
Agriculture

Cameroon authorizes the duty-free importation of 200,000 tons of rice to build up reserves

Cameroon authorizes the duty-free importation of 200,000 tons of rice to build up reserves
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 22 July 2020 13:19

(Business in Cameroon) - To build its rice reserve and cover the national demand for the rest of 2020, Cameroon has authorized the duty-free importation of 200,000 tons of rice, according to a June 5, 2020 correspondence signed by the Minister of Finance (Minfi) Louis Paul Motaze.  

Various importers were assigned a specific volume to import. For instance, Sonam, which was the leading rice importer in 2019 (with 226,816 tons imported) is allowed to import 70,000 tons in this scheme. “I encourage you to pass the fiscal expenditures that would ensue on the selling price of those products,” Louis Paul Motaze wrote in a letter addressed to the CEO of Sonam.

In the framework of this measure, the 200,000 tons of rice imported would thus be exempted from the common external tariff (CET), which was partially restored to 5% after the customs duty exoneration of 2008. 

A measure contrary to discourse  

This decision surprised many people since the government was promising to implement new strategies aimed at boosting local production. "Given the decrease in public revenues, the state’s 2021-2023 economic and financial prospects are mainly tailored around  import-substitution via the reduction or gradual suppression of exemptions on some products that affect the trade balance- to encourage their local production on a larger scale,” the Minister of Finance explained during a special ministerial council on Jul 2, 2020.  

According to the budget orientation document, the country plans to raise the CET from 5% to 10% in 2021. Also, to limit the volume of importations, it proposed to regulate import finance. It also announced special measures for the legume and starch foods sectors likely to bridge the gap created by a drop in imports.

The document reveals that in 2019, Cameroon imported 905,107 tons of rice generating CFAF79.1 billion of fiscal expenditures.

Let’s note that when it comes to fiscal expenditures, VAT and custom duties exemption on rice imports are the most onerous for the state. In 2018, they represented 3.5% of the country’s fiscal revenues.

Sylvain Andzongo and Aboudi Ottou

back to top

Cameroon authorizes the duty-free importation of 200,000 tons of rice to build up reserves

cameroon-authorizes-the-duty-free-importation-of-200-000-tons-of-rice-to-build-up-reserves
To build its rice reserve and cover the national demand for the rest of 2020, Cameroon has authorized the duty-free importation of 200,000 tons of rice,...

Nexttel, Yup, Airtel Tchad, MTN Congo, others to soon join GimacPay

nexttel-yup-airtel-tchad-mtn-congo-others-to-soon-join-gimacpay
By September 2020, many mobile money operators will join GimacPay, the Interbank Electronic Banking Group of Central Africa’s platform that aggregates all...

Cameroon temporarily opens the sheet metal market to fill its deficit

cameroon-temporarily-opens-the-sheet-metal-market-to-fill-its-deficit
Cameroon temporarily opened its sheet metal market to fill the deficit. This was revealed by Luc Mbarga Atangana, the Minister of Commerce (Mincommerce),...

The Port Authority of Kribi announces the resumption of its Asia-West Africa Services for August 8

the-port-authority-of-kribi-announces-the-resumption-of-its-asia-west-africa-services-for-august-8
The Port Authority of Kribi (PAK) announced it will resume its Asia-West Africa Services (ASAF) at the Kribi deep seaport on August 8, 2020, after being...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon imported a “record, hitherto unheard of” 803,505 tons of rice in 2019

Orange Cameroon enables international mobile money transfers to and from Gabon and Equatorial Guinea for its clients

MTN Cameroon’s “Mobile Money Corp,” increases its share capital 16-fold

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: the 2nd phase of the E-procurement project is yet to be launched, due to misunderstanding of local procedures

camair-co-places-371-employees-under-3-month-technical-unemployment-due-to-financial-constraints-and-fleet-unavailability

Camair-Co places 371 employees under 3-month technical unemployment due to “financial constraints” and fleet unavailability

camair-co-auditor-okalla-ahanda-associes-confirm-a-possible-dissolution-due-to-continued-deterioration-of-the-financial-situation

Camair-Co: Auditor Okalla Ahanda & Associés confirm a possible dissolution due to continued deterioration of the financial situation

phase-ii-of-yaounde-douala-highway-nganou-djoumessi-takes-measures-to-avoid-deadline-slippages

Phase II of Yaoundé-Douala highway: Nganou Djoumessi takes measures to avoid deadline slippages

covid-19-is-an-opportunity-to-review-trade-strategy-minister-magloire-mbarga-atangana-says

Covid-19 is an opportunity to review trade strategy, Minister Magloire Mbarga Atangana says

cameroon-activity-drop-in-the-forestry-sector-will-worsen-the-minepat-projects

Cameroon : activity drop in the forestry sector will worsen, the Minepat projects

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon’s cocoa exports drop by 10% due to the anglophone crisis

Cameroonian cocoa to be labeled “pure origin”, in collaboration with French chocolate makers

Cameroon : Towards a war between the ports of Douala-Bonabéri and that of Kribi?

Cameroon: Fermencam wants to plant 4,942 acres of fruit trees to launch natural juice production

next
prev