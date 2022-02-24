logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 February 2022 -
Agriculture

CEMAC: Dropping production and rising shipping costs boost coffee prices in Q4-2021 (BEAC)

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 23 February 2022 13:44

(Business in Cameroon) - The CEMAC export commodity price index rose by 10.4% in the last quarter of 2021, according to the composite index recently published by central bank BEAC. In the previous quarter, that index rose by 8.7% against 7.8% in the second quarter.

In Q4-2021, the products that spurred the rise in that price index include coffee, the composite index explains. During that period the international prices of coffee grew by 16.5% but it was less robust than the 19.5% rise recorded in the third quarter. 

"This price dynamic is mainly driven by the decline in exports because of the rise in shipping costs and the reduction of production in main producing countries, notably Brazil and Vietnam (1st and 2nd world producer)," explains the BEAC.

BRM

