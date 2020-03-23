logoBC
Yaoundé - 23 March 2020 -
Agriculture

Cameroon seeks IDB’s XAF64.3 bln loan to boost the cotton and soya sectors

Cameroon seeks IDB’s XAF64.3 bln loan to boost the cotton and soya sectors
  • Comments   -   Monday, 23 March 2020 10:23

(Business in Cameroon) - Once again, Cameroon, as it did in late 2018, is turning to the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) for a Murabaha funding contract (contract with a known profit margin agreed by the concerned parties).

On March 19, 2020, a presidential decree authorized the Minister of Economy to sign a XAF64.3 billion loan agreement and its post-renewal documents with the ITFC. The loan thus received is planned to be used for the acquisition of agricultural inputs, cottonseed, and soybean that will be sold in Cameroon.

Let’s note that this is the second time, within 2 years, Cameroon is soliciting the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), ITFC’s head office, for the cotton and soy sectors.

The resources can help relaunch the operations of industrial giants like Sodecoton, which failed in soybean production in 2017. It did not succeed in positioning its oil in Cameroonian markets and the sales of its soya-meal were disturbed by the avian flu.

Meanwhile, Cameroon’s yearly soybean imports are estimated at XAF14 billion while local producers’ current resources are estimated at XAF4 billion.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon seeks IDB’s XAF64.3 bln loan to boost the cotton and soya sectors

cameroon-seeks-idb-s-xaf64-3-bln-loan-to-boost-the-cotton-and-soya-sectors
Once again, Cameroon, as it did in late 2018, is turning to the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) for a Murabaha funding contract...

Camair-Co closes its Paris representation until further notice

camair-co-closes-its-paris-representation-until-further-notice
State-owned carrier Camair-Co suspended the operations of its Paris representation on March 18, a statement the carrier published the same day...

Plantations du Haut Penja seeks agricultural tractor supplier for its operations in Cameroon

plantations-du-haut-penja-seeks-agricultural-tractor-supplier-for-its-operations-in-cameroon
Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP), Cameroonian subsidiary of French Compagnie fruitière de Marseille, recently launched a 3-lot bid solicitation for the...

Coronavirus: Cameroonian companies are making financial donations to help the government fight the pandemic

coronavirus-cameroonian-companies-are-making-financial-donations-to-help-the-government-fight-the-pandemic
On March 16, 2020, metallurgy company Prometal Aciérie’s executives gave a check of XAF100 million to the Minister of Public Health Malachie Manaouda as...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n85: March 2020

Minim Martap«It might be the best bauxite ever at the moment»

The necessary reform of Cameroonian public firms


Investir au Cameroun n95 Mars 2020

Minim Martap« Peut-être la meilleure bauxite au monde à ce jour »

La nécessaire réforme des entreprises publiques camerounaises