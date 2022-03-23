logoBC
Yaoundé - 23 March 2022 -
Agriculture

Mideno distributes 12 tons of improved corn seeds to boost production in the Northwest

Mideno distributes 12 tons of improved corn seeds to boost production in the Northwest
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 23 March 2022 14:18

(Business in Cameroon) - The Northwest Development Mission (Mideno) distributed last week in Bamenda 12 tons of improved corn seeds to local producers. Overall, about 200 producers have benefited from this support, which is expected to yield higher production for the 2022 agricultural season.

This initiative, deployed during the planting season, comes as a relief for producers who often find it difficult to access quality seeds. On February 28, 2019, the agriculture minister, Gabriel Mbairobe, presented the poor access to quality seeds as one of the main obstacles to increasing maize production in the country.

Beyond helping increase production in the targeted region, Cletus Anya Matoya, head of Mideno, believes that the initiative will help combat food insecurity in this region plagued by a socio-political crisis since late 2016.

BRM

back to top

Aboubacar Coulibaly becomes the new MD of Nestle Cameroon

aboubacar-coulibaly-becomes-the-new-md-of-nestle-cameroon
Aboubacar Coulibaly (pictured), who until now was the General Manager Senegal & Satellites at Nestlé Sénégal, has been appointed MD of Nestlé...

Palm oil: refiners call for price adjustment as import costs increase

palm-oil-refiners-call-for-price-adjustment-as-import-costs-increase
The price of refined palm oil in Cameroon recently rose from CFA1,100 to CFA1,400 per liter. While the population already complains about the increase,...

Mideno distributes 12 tons of improved corn seeds to boost production in the Northwest

mideno-distributes-12-tons-of-improved-corn-seeds-to-boost-production-in-the-northwest
The Northwest Development Mission (Mideno) distributed last week in Bamenda 12 tons of improved corn seeds to local producers. Overall, about 200...

UN Habitat, Crédit Foncier back housing project in Douala V

un-habitat-credit-foncier-back-housing-project-in-douala-v
The UN-Habitat and Crédit Foncier du Cameroun, Cameroon's housing bank, have joined efforts to support the implementation of a housing project in Douala...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n109: March2022

Mines in Cameroon These mega-projects could insure economic emergence

Promote 2022 : Pierre Zumbach goes over the recently-held international trade fair


Investir au Cameroun n119: Mars 2022

Potentiel minier camerounais Ces méga-projets qui pourraient assurer l’émergence

Promote 2022 : Pierre Zumbach fait le bilan