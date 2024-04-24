logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 April 2024 -
Agriculture

Cameroon, FAO sign $2.7mln deal to support smallholder farmers

Cameroon, FAO sign $2.7mln deal to support smallholder farmers
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 23 April 2024 16:57

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) signed a framework agreement worth over CFA1.617 billion (about $2,731,076) to support Cameroonian smallholder farmers. The agreement was signed yesterday in Yaoundé by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (Minader), Gabriel Mbairobe, and the FAO's Subregional Coordinator for Central Africa, Athman Mravili, in the presence of the FAO Director-General, Qu Dongyu, during his official visit to Cameroon.

Specifically, the deal is designed to increase the production capacity of smallholder farmers through support for crops and livestock resilience in the regions of East, Adamaoua, North, and Far North. Minister Mbairobe explained that the funding will be structured into three components. The first component focuses on supporting the development of small agricultural production units by acquiring and distributing 3,950 input kits in banana-plantain (1,500), yam (1,000), cassava (1,000), and vegetable (450) sectors in the East region.

The second component involves support for the development of small animal, aquaculture, and fisheries production units, including the acquisition and distribution of 900 production input kits in milk (100), traditional poultry (200), broiler chicken (100), table eggs (100), pork (100), small ruminants (200), honey (100), and the vaccination of 150,000 traditional poultry.

The final component focuses on technical assistance for sustainable management practices, promoting climate-smart agriculture, training 8,000 beneficiaries in the East, Adamaoua, North, and Far North regions. It also includes technical capacity building for 4,100 breeders through the "farmer field school and climate-smart production" approach, as well as the establishment of 20 pasture fields and 20 kilometers of marking for transhumance corridors and cattle tracks in the East region.

In his remarks, Minister Mbairobe emphasized that agriculture is a priority for Cameroon's development, with food and nutrition security being a key pillar. He highlighted various challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russo-Ukrainian crisis, climate shocks, and conflicts between farmers and herders, which have led to increased food insecurity in certain regions of the country. Official estimates suggest that about 3.4 million people will need humanitarian assistance in Cameroon in 2024, including 2.3 million among the most vulnerable.

This agreement with the FAO is part of the Emergency Food Crisis Response Project (Pulcca), benefiting from $100 million in funding from the World Bank (over CFA60 billion at the current dollar value). The project aims to mitigate short-term impacts of food and nutrition insecurity in targeted areas while simultaneously strengthening long-term economic, climate, and community resilience in the North, Far North, Northwest, Southwest, Adamaoua, and East regions.

back to top

Cameroon, FAO sign $2.7mln deal to support smallholder farmers

cameroon-fao-sign-2-7mln-deal-to-support-smallholder-farmers
Cameroon and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) signed a framework agreement worth over CFA1.617 billion (about $2,731,076) to support...

Cameroon govt cracks down on rice merchants defying price regulations

cameroon-govt-cracks-down-on-rice-merchants-defying-price-regulations
The Ministry of Commerce has been on the hunt for merchants found guilty of not adhering to the new approved prices for rice. Official sources report that...

Camtel seeks legal advocates nationwide to safeguard corporate interests

camtel-seeks-legal-advocates-nationwide-to-safeguard-corporate-interests
Cameroon’s incumbent operator Camtel issued a call for applications on April 19 to recruit six lawyers and six law firms across the nation's ten regions...

Mayor of Bafoussam I explores Islamic Finance for local projects

mayor-of-bafoussam-i-explores-islamic-finance-for-local-projects
Cyrille Ngnang, mayor of Bafoussam 1 in the West region, took part in the "Community Days of Islamic Finance-Cemac," held in Yaoundé from April 22 to 26....

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »