Yaoundé - 23 May 2022 -
Agriculture

NHPC distributes 76,000 cocoa seedlings to local populations

  • Comments   -   Monday, 23 May 2022 15:43

(Business in Cameroon) - Nachtigal Hydro Power Company (NHPC), the project company for the Nachtigal dam, launched a campaign to distribute 76,000 cocoa plants to the populations of the community forest of the Lékié farmers' cooperative (Copal).

The company said this initiative is aimed at promoting sustainable cocoa farming and preserving biodiversity. This is a way for Nachtigal Hydro Power Company to mitigate the impact of its hydroelectric project ongoing in the Lékié department, in the Central region of Cameroon. The cocoa plants made available to farmers are from three nurseries financed by the NHPC since 2020, with support from the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR). The latter will also monitor the plantations to be created.

Let’s note that these plants guarantee yields of 80 kg to one ton per hectare, according to the donor.

