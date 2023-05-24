logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 May 2023 -
Agriculture

Cocoa farm gate prices experience a decline, after four consecutive increases in two months

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 23 May 2023 17:27

(Business in Cameroon) - After four consecutive increases since March 24, 2023, despite the rainy season, cocoa farm gate prices in Cameroon have dropped for the first time. The information was reported by the Cocoa-Coffee Information System.

According to available information, the maximum price per kilogram paid to producers has dropped to CFA1,375, down CFA25 compared to the record CFA1,400 exceeded on May 17, 2023. The minimum price has also declined, from CFA1,300 to CFA1,280, down CFA20. Indeed, the rainy season, which is normally marked by a drop in prices due to the deterioration of access roads to production basins, has not prevented prices from increasing until now. This suggests that the reason behind the recent decline in prices is the lower demand from the industry players.

