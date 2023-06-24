cameroon-seeks-cooperation-with-uruguay-in-agriculture-and-tourism

(Business in Cameroon) - According to Félix Mbayu, Cameroon’s Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations, Cameroon could significantly boost its agriculture and tourism, leveraging Uruguay’s experience in these sectors. Mbayu shared this view with the parliament on June 20, 2023, while defending the bill authorizing the President of the Republic to ratify the framework agreement for cooperation between Cameroon and Uruguay.

Signed on November 17, 2022, in Montevideo, Uruguay’s capital, the framework agreement aligns with Yaoundé’s efforts to partner with various Southern American countries.

Cameroon, it is worth noting, has been bolstering its partnership with Brazil. But with Uruguay, cooperation remains dormant, despite the officialization of diplomatic relations between the two countries on December 17, 2017, at the UN headquarters in New York.

BRM