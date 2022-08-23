Cameroon's govt misses 50% cocoa processing target, only achieves 29.5% in 2021-22

(Business in Cameroon) - Over the 2021-22 cocoa campaign, the Cameroonian government only managed to process 86,850 tons of beans, over a total output of 295,163 tons. This corresponds to a processing level of 29.5%, according to an August 18 bulletin published by the national cocoa coffee office (ONCC).

The good news is that this level is 28% higher than that of the previous campaign. However, it is once again way below the 50% target set for 2020 as part of the cocoa-coffee recovery plan. The sluggishness in the processing segment (60,405 tons in 2019-2020, compared to 62,425 tons in 2020-2021 and 86,850 tons in 2021-2022) continues despite the efforts made by the government. In recent years, Cameroon has installed two new industrial processing units, with a combined capacity of at least 80,000 tons. Atlantic Cocoa (48,000 tons expandable to 64,000 tons) was launched in 2020 in the industrial port area of Kribi, in the southern region, and Neo Industry (32,000 tons) was inaugurated in Kekem, western region, in 2019. Other initiatives to improve the sector include increasing the crushing capacity of Sic Cacaos, the local subsidiary of the Swiss Barry Callebaut and the market leader. The company has seen its capacity grow from 32,000 to 50,000 tons since 2015.

"Despite the investments made in processing, the segment remains embryonic with exports dominated by raw beans. The government may need to implement a quota-oriented approach to remedy this situation," suggests a sector connoisseur.

Overall, the 38 exporters listed by the ONCC shipped a total of 217,107 tons of beans during the 2021-22 season, more than 70% of the national production marketed.

Brice R. Mbodiam