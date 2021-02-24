Cameroon: Cocoa farm gate prices improve slightly to XAF1,000-1,050 per kilogram

(Business in Cameroon) - Today February 24, 2021, the price of a kilogram of cocoa beans is ranging between XAF1,000 and 1,050 in production areas in Cameroon, according to SIF, the information system set up by the national cocoa board NCCB to provide live information on commodity prices and help producers negotiate better prices for their products.

That range of farm gate prices is slightly higher than the XAF925-1,000 the commodity was being sold at since the beginning of February 2021. This slight improvement in the prices occurs on the eve of the rainy season expected to resume around March 15, 2021.

Generally, during rainy seasons, cocoa prices drop because rains often destroy the roads through which buyers can access production areas, causing transport costs to soar. However, it is no more the case because of the arrival of new cocoa processors that boosted demands. Therefore, the average prices now revolve around XAF1,000 in both rainy and dry seasons.

BRM