Yaoundé - 24 March 2020 -
Agriculture

CEMAC: Palm oil boosted the price index of agricultural products exported in Q4, 2019

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 24 March 2020 14:13

(Business in Cameroon) - In Q4, 2019, the price index of agricultural products exported by CEMAC countries rose by 6.3%, against a 1.9% drop in the previous quarter, according to a recent report published by the BEAC.

According to the report, the largest price increase was recorded in the palm oil market (+19.4%), following the outlooks of a decrease of the offer in early 2020 and a reduction of main producers’ stocks.

The prices of cocoa and coffee also respectively increased by 7 and 5.7% during the period under review.

Let’s note that the composite index of commodity prices, based on the 28 most-exported products that represent 90% of CEMAC’s exports, increased by 2.4% during the quarter under review after a 6.7% decrease in the previous quarter.  

BRM

