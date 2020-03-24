CEMAC: Palm oil boosted the price index of agricultural products exported in Q4, 2019

(Business in Cameroon) - In Q4, 2019, the price index of agricultural products exported by CEMAC countries rose by 6.3%, against a 1.9% drop in the previous quarter, according to a recent report published by the BEAC.

According to the report, the largest price increase was recorded in the palm oil market (+19.4%), following the outlooks of a decrease of the offer in early 2020 and a reduction of main producers’ stocks.

The prices of cocoa and coffee also respectively increased by 7 and 5.7% during the period under review.

Let’s note that the composite index of commodity prices, based on the 28 most-exported products that represent 90% of CEMAC’s exports, increased by 2.4% during the quarter under review after a 6.7% decrease in the previous quarter.

BRM