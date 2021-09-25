kribi-to-soon-host-two-plantain-production-and-fish-farming-clusters

(Business in Cameroon) - In the framework of its far belt project in Kribi, the host town of a deep seaport, agroforestry cooperative Coop CA AIO is currently planning to create two plantain production and fish-farming clusters in the town.

For that purpose, Samuel Tony Obam Bikoue, chairman of the cooperative’s board, recently issued a call for expression of interest for people who want to invest in the farm belt. Specifically, Coop CA AIO will sell lands to the investors with a 10-year amortization plan.

"This offer is valid only if the buyer commits to producing only plantain and farm fish on the land during the [10-year] amortization period," indicates Samuel Tony Obam Bikoue. The cooperative will also sell high-yield seeds, quality fish fries, and fertilizers to the investors. Also, it will offer services like business plan development as well as business incubation.is November 2018, while presenting the farm belt project, the then Minister of Agriculture Henri Eyebe Ayissi indicated that it aimed to feed the growing population in Kribi, which has become the "new eldorado for port activities, industries, and tourism, with the possibility to create thousands of jobs."

The project is also aimed at ensuring that enough quality Cameroonian farm produce are exported through the deep seaport, as well as establishing processing units in the port’s industrial area to process the products from the belt.

At the time, Henri Eyebe Ayissi estimated the funds needed for the project at XAF5 billion. Overall, the project is expected to create 7,500 jobs within five years, at the rate of 1,500 rural jobs yearly.

S.A.