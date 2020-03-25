logoBC
Yaoundé - 25 March 2020 -
Agriculture

CEMAC: Forest products price index was up by 3.6% in Q4-2019

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 25 March 2020 16:41

(Business in Cameroon) - In Q4, 2019, the price of forest products increased by 3.6%, according to the composite index of commodities exported by CEMAC countries recently published by the BEAC.

According to the BEAC, this improvement was mainly spurred by the 4.4% rise in the price of sawn timber exported by CEMAC countries. This rise was even enough to compensate for the 0.7% drop in the price of raw timber exported by the community during the period under review.

The composite index of commodity prices, based on the 28 most-exported products that represent 90% of CEMAC’s exports, increased by 2.4% during the quarter under review after a 6.7% decrease in the previous quarter. 

BRM

