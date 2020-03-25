logoBC
Yaoundé - 25 March 2020 -
Agriculture

Cameroon: Short rainy season’s onset induces a slight drop in Cocoa prices

(Business in Cameroon) - Although there are no abundant rainfalls yet, the short rainy season effectively started in Cameroon since March 15, 2020. According to the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (ONCC), the start of this season was followed by a slight decline in cocoa prices in the country.

According to figures revealed by SIF, a system that provides updated information about the coffee and cocoa sectors, on March 24, the price of a kilogram of cocoa was between XAF1,000 and XAF1,100. These figures show a drop between XAF80 and XAF100 per kilogram since the price of the same quantity of cocoa was between XAF1080 and XAF1200 a month ago.

In the coming months, this price could drop even further with the arrival of heavier rains that generally makes access to production areas difficult and increases transport costs such that buyers usually pass on the beans’ purchase prices.

BRM

