logoBC
Yaoundé - 25 June 2021 -
Agriculture

A rice shortage is highly unlikely in Cameroon till end-2021, the MINCOMMERCE assures

A rice shortage is highly unlikely in Cameroon till end-2021, the MINCOMMERCE assures
  • Comments   -   Friday, 25 June 2021 16:13

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonians should rest assured there will be no shortage of rice, one of the most consumed food products in the country. This is the message of the release signed on June 24, 2021, by Minister of Commerce Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana.  "In the aftermath of the unjustified hullabaloo and media fuss about the issue of rice prices in recent weeks, the Minister of Commerce (…) is honored to inform the general public that the shortage risks" described by some people are just fantasies.

According to the official, the stock of rice currently available on Cameroonian territory is estimated at 200,000 tons, which is enough to meet four months of local demand (July to October 2021).  The release adds that there are also 100,000 tons of rice at bay, which is enough to cover two months of local demand. This means that coupled with the 200,000 tons stock, there is enough rice to meet local demand till the end of the year, although the Minister’s accounts do not include the orders not yet delivered by foreign suppliers.  

This release is an answer to the press briefing organized on June 17, 2021, in Yaoundé, by the Cameroonian Rice Importers Association (GIRC). During the press briefing, Jacquis Kemleu, general secretary of the GIRC, pointed out the difficulties faced by rice importers due to administrative problems caused by the new foreign exchange regulation. Indeed, the new regulation introduced tougher controls (denounced by economic indicators) over wire transfers. 

Besides denouncing the administrative problems caused by the foreign exchange regulation, Jacquis Kemleu added that the country had a stock of 200,000 tons of rice. However, he mentioned, the stock was not enough to meet the short-term local demand if no new stock is added.

The government is obviously against the general secretary’s viewpoint considering the release published by the Minister of Commerce Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana.

Let’s note that although it is highly consumed in Cameroon, the local rice production is really low. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, in 2020, the country produced only 140,170 tons of rice (24.3% of the local demand) while the demand was 576,949 tons. This leaves a gap of 436,779 tons, which is usually filled through massive imports of that food product whose prices remain closely monitored by the government since the 2008 food riot.

 BRM

back to top

Clarke Energy and INNIO Jenbacher powering new Pasta factory in Cameroon

clarke-energy-and-innio-jenbacher-powering-new-pasta-factory-in-cameroon
Clarke Energy and INNIO Jenbacher are delighted to announce the successful commissioning of a high-efficiency INNIO Jenbacher gas engine to power a new...

A rice shortage is highly unlikely in Cameroon till end-2021, the MINCOMMERCE assures

a-rice-shortage-is-highly-unlikely-in-cameroon-till-end-2021-the-mincommerce-assures
Cameroonians should rest assured there will be no shortage of rice, one of the most consumed food products in the country. This is the message of the...

Chinese firm AutSino returns to the Mbalam-Nabeba iron ore project, after unsuccessful negotiations with Sundance

chinese-firm-autsino-returns-to-the-mbalam-nabeba-iron-ore-project-after-unsuccessful-negotiations-with-sundance
On June 25, 2021, in Yaoundé, Minister of Transports Jean Ernest Ngallé Bibéhé will sign on behalf of Cameroon a memorandum of understanding (MoU)...

Douala: Consumer price index rose 2% YoY in May 2021 (INS)

douala-consumer-price-index-rose-2-yoy-in-may-2021-ins
Year on year, the consumer price index rose by 2% in Douala in May 2021, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS). According to...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n100: May 2021

These Cameroonian startups raise billions

Agro-industry and land rights


Investir au Cameroun n110: Mai 2021

Ces start-ups camerounaises qui lèvent des milliards

Agro-industrie et droits fonciers

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Chinese firm AutSino returns to the Mbalam-Nabeba iron ore project, after unsuccessful negotiations with Sundance

Mbalam-Nabeba iron ore exploitation: Towards a memorandum of understanding to relaunch the project

French chocolate makers keep the price of excellence cocoa at XAF1,640 per kg for the 2021-2022 campaign

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

cameroon-amends-the-2021-financial-law-to-allow-room-for-additional-non-concessional-loans

Cameroon amends the 2021 financial law to allow room for additional non-concessional loans

cameroon-to-open-a-cocoa-academy-in-collaboration-with-french-chocolate-makers

Cameroon to open a cocoa academy in collaboration with French chocolate makers

cameroon-seeks-contractor-for-the-assessment-of-the-mid-term-socio-economic-impact-of-the-lom-pangar-hydroelectric-project

Cameroon seeks contractor for the assessment of the mid-term socio-economic impact of the Lom Pangar hydroelectric project

cameroon-reaches-a-staff-level-agreement-with-the-imf-for-its-new-economic-program

Cameroon reaches a staff-level agreement with the IMF for its new economic program

rubber-corrie-maccoll-to-inject-xaf15-bln-for-a-self-empowerment-program-in-cameroon

Rubber: Corrie MacColl to inject XAF15 bln for a self-empowerment program in Cameroon

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

French chocolate makers keep the price of excellence cocoa at XAF1,640 per kg for the 2021-2022 campaign

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

New AfDB’s regional director for Central Africa Serge Nguessan establishes contact with Cameroonian authorities

next
prev