African Fund Fagace supports members of Cameroon’s Chamber of Agriculture

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroon Chamber of Agriculture, Fisheries, Livestock and Forestry (Capef) reached a partnership with the African Guarantee and Economic Cooperation Fund (Fagace). The deal will see the institution provide affordable credit facilities to Capef members.

"Fagace, which is a credible and capable institution, will help us obtain credit facilities at extremely low rates for our members. It will be their guarantor with all credit institutions and donors. In addition, Fagace will help us attract external funding,” said Mindjos Momeny, President of Capef.

Capef acts as the voice of the rural world to the public authorities in Cameroon. The Chamber also provides expertise, advice, training, and support to farmers, fishermen, breeders and other operators in the forestry and wildlife sector.

BRM