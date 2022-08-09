logoBC
Yaoundé - 09 August 2022 -
Agriculture

African Fund Fagace supports members of Cameroon’s Chamber of Agriculture

African Fund Fagace supports members of Cameroon’s Chamber of Agriculture
  • Comments   -   Monday, 25 July 2022 13:45

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroon Chamber of Agriculture, Fisheries, Livestock and Forestry (Capef) reached a partnership with the African Guarantee and Economic Cooperation Fund (Fagace). The deal will see the institution provide affordable credit facilities to Capef members.

"Fagace, which is a credible and capable institution, will help us obtain credit facilities at extremely low rates for our members. It will be their guarantor with all credit institutions and donors. In addition, Fagace will help us attract external funding,” said Mindjos Momeny, President of Capef.

Capef acts as the voice of the rural world to the public authorities in Cameroon. The Chamber also provides expertise, advice, training, and support to farmers, fishermen, breeders and other operators in the forestry and wildlife sector.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: Beac forecasts brewing profit to fall in Q3 2022

cameroon-beac-forecasts-brewing-profit-to-fall-in-q3-2022
The Bank of Central African States Beac forecasts the brewing industry in Cameroon to experience a sharp decline in Q3 2022. In its bulletin, the...

Cameroon: Fuel subsidies could finally exceed CFA780 billion in 2022

cameroon-fuel-subsidies-could-finally-exceed-cfa780-billion-in-2022
The Cameroonian government announced it will approve CFA780 billion in fuel subsidy to keep pump prices unchanged in this harsh period marked by rising...

Cameroon: govt to organize promotion days for local products, in the coming months

cameroon-govt-to-organize-promotion-days-for-local-products-in-the-coming-months
Cameroonian Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, announced this week the upcoming organization of special days to promote local products. The...

Bvmac plans to increase capital, three years after the Cemac market unification

bvmac-plans-to-increase-capital-three-years-after-the-cemac-market-unification
The Cemac stock exchange, Bvmac, announced plans to increase its share capital currently at CFA6.8 billion. This decision comes three years after the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »