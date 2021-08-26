logoBC
Cereal processing and by-products: BMN publishes a decision-making tool for investors and companies

(Business in Cameroon) - Today, August 25, 2021, in Douala, the Enterprises Upgrading Office BMN officially presented a study on the strategic positioning of the cereal processing and by-product sector in Cameroon.  

According to the office, which is a government institution that supports the upgrading and restructuration of local companies,  "the main objective of this study is to present data, information and recommendations likely to inform the decisions of the government, investors, banks, and companies on the strategic positioning of the industries concerned in the said sector." It will also call the attention of companies, already present in the sector, to the various opportunities in the segment and show them what they need to improve their competitiveness."

This new study included, there are already seven studies published by the BMN on the strategic positioning of agri-food sub-sectors in the framework of its program PIVPA, which is aimed at industrialization and developing the agricultural processing industry. Studies already published include sub-sectors like grain and starch production, oilseeds and animal feed, milk fruit and vegetables, tobacco, beverages, wines and spirits, meat and fish, as well as cocoa, coffee, tea, and sugar.

This new study aligns with the government’s national development strategy SND30 whose main focus includes import-substitution, the promotion of national champions globally, as well as the promotion of the Made-in-Cameroon.  

BRM

