logoBC
Yaoundé - 26 June 2020 -
Agriculture

Cameroon estimates 2020 rice deficit at 436,239 tons

Cameroon estimates 2020 rice deficit at 436,239 tons
  • Comments   -   Friday, 26 June 2020 15:06

(Business in Cameroon) - The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MINADER) recently provided data on rice production and demand in Cameroon for the 2020 financial year. The data shows that domestic demand is estimated at 576,949 tons of rice for an average national production estimated at 140,710 tons, i.e. a deficit of 436,239 tons.

To make up the deficit, the Minader offers technical and financial support to cooperatives and agro-industries for the production of quality seeds, the vulgarization of modern rice production technics and the improvement of harvesting and post-harvest techniques through various projects.

The ministry informs that it is also implementing a program aimed at developing an additional 35,700 hectares of the hydro-agricultural perimeter. Thanks to this programme, at least  350,000 tons of milled rice can be marketed by 2023. The deficit will then be reduced to 86,239 tonnes of rice if demand does not increase. Between 2015 and 2018, Cameroon's rice imports amounted to CFAF 652.6 billion, representing an average of CFAF163 billion per year.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Covid-19 is an opportunity to review trade strategy, Minister Magloire Mbarga Atangana says

covid-19-is-an-opportunity-to-review-trade-strategy-minister-magloire-mbarga-atangana-says
Cameroon’s overall trade volume dropped by 16% during the first half of 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic. This was revealed by Minister of...

Cameroon estimates 2020 rice deficit at 436,239 tons

cameroon-estimates-2020-rice-deficit-at-436-239-tons
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MINADER) recently provided data on rice production and demand in Cameroon for the 2020 financial year....

CEMAC: External fundings saved foreign reserves from adverse effects of Covid-19, the Beac says

cemac-external-fundings-saved-foreign-reserves-from-adverse-effects-of-covid-19-the-beac-says
On June 24, the second meeting of the Bank of Central African States’ (BEAC) monetary policy committee was held, official sources reveal. At the end of...

Cameroonian multibillionaire Danpullo creates “Best Pay,” a payment company with a capital of CFAF500 mln

cameroonian-multibillionaire-danpullo-creates-best-pay-a-payment-company-with-a-capital-of-cfaf500-mln
Cameroonian multibillionaire Baba Ahmadou Danpullo recently created a payment institution baptized “Best Pay S.A.” Its operations are, however, still...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »