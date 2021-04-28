logoBC
Yaoundé - 28 April 2021 -
Agriculture

Cameroon to purchase a rice husking unit for farmers in the Northwest

Cameroon to purchase a rice husking unit for farmers in the Northwest
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 27 April 2021 17:42

(Business in Cameroon) - On April 23, during his visit to the Upper Nun Valley Development Authority (UNVDA) in Ndop, in the North-West, the Minister of Agriculture Gabriel Mbairobe announced the upcoming acquisition of a rice husking unit. According to the government daily Cameroon Tribune, the equipment will help rice farmers add value to paddy rice and consequently sell their production at a higher price.

During his visit, the official also saluted the self-sacrifice of Nun Valley Development Authority’s managers and supervisors who continued their works unabated despite the sociopolitical crisis raging in the North-West and South-West since late 2016.

To encourage them to continue their work in supervising producers, who have already developed 460 hectares of rice fields in this part of Cameroon, Minister Mbairobe handed a truck, four pick-ups, motorcycles, and equipment to them. The overall value of the materials handed over by the official is estimated at XAF2 billion.

BRM

back to top

Angeline Florence Ngomo becomes President of the National Printing Press’s board of directors

angeline-florence-ngomo-becomes-president-of-the-national-printing-press-s-board-of-directors
On April 26, Angeline Florence Ngomo was appointed, through a presidential decree, President of the Board of Directors of the National Printing...

Cameroon to purchase a rice husking unit for farmers in the Northwest

cameroon-to-purchase-a-rice-husking-unit-for-farmers-in-the-northwest
On April 23, during his visit to the Upper Nun Valley Development Authority (UNVDA) in Ndop, in the North-West, the Minister of Agriculture Gabriel...

APME and the Diaspora African Women’s Network partner to promote women entrepreneurship in Cameroon

apme-and-the-diaspora-african-women-s-network-partner-to-promote-women-entrepreneurship-in-cameroon
Jean Marie Louis Badga, Director-General of the SMEs promotion agency APME, and Suzanne Bellnoun, President of the Diaspora African Women’s Network...

SODECOTON to dive into the cashew sector by growing 20mln plants within 5-6 years

sodecoton-to-dive-into-the-cashew-sector-by-growing-20mln-plants-within-5-6-years
This year, SODECOTON intends to plant 2 million cashew trees in the northern region. The plants will complement the one million cashew trees already...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n98: March 2021

State personnel Time for a slimming diet

More support to boost the Cameroonian industry’s competitiveness


Investir au Cameroun n108: Mars 2021

Personnel de l’Etat Un régime minceur s’impose

Un soutien à la compétitivité de l’industrie camerounaise