The cocoa price cap rises again, after 6 weeks of stagnation

(Business in Cameroon) - The cocoa price cap in Cameroon rose to CFA1,200 per kg (+CFA25) on May 24, 2022, after staying at CFA1,175 over the previous six weeks. The data was reported by the Sector Information System (SIF).

This improvement in the maximum price (the minimum price has remained stable at CFA1,050 per kg since the beginning of May 2022, ed) was observed during the rainy season, which is generally marked by a drop in bean prices due to difficulties in accessing production basins. Over the last two seasons, the farmgate prices have resisted rather well to the impact of the rainy season, thanks to strong demand. This was motivated by the arrival of two new crushers on the Cameroonian market (Atlantic Cocoa and Neo Industry), but also by the increase of the crushing capacities of the market leader (Sic Cacaos).

BRM