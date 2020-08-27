Cameroon spent XAF807 bln to import food products, up by 14.9% YoY (INS)

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian economic operators spent XAF807 billion to import food products in 2019, according to the national institute for statistics INS. These imports were up by 14.9% year-over-year.

Officially, food products represented 20% of overall import expenses in Cameroon during the period under review. The products imported were mainly rice and wheat, we learn.

According to the institute, the volume of rice imported rose from 561,112 tons in 2018 to 894,486 tons in 2019 (ed.note: 803,505 tons according to the Minister of trade). This represents a 59.4% rise. The value of rice imports rose by 60.9% year-over-year to XAF231.8 billion, it adds.

BRM