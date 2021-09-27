logoBC
Yaoundé - 27 September 2021 -
Agriculture

Cameroon: Prodel injected XAF10 bln in 88 projects in Jan-Sep 2021

Cameroon: Prodel injected XAF10 bln in 88 projects in Jan-Sep 2021
  • Comments   -   Monday, 27 September 2021 14:03

(Business in Cameroon) - The World Bank-backed Livestock Development Project (Prodel) recently published its activity report covering the first nine months of 2021. From the report, it appears the project funded business plans to the tune of XAF10.12 billion. The World Bank contributed XAF6.06 billion, against XAF2.62 billion by partner financial institutions and XAF1.44 billion by beneficiary producer organizations.

Overall, 88 business plans out of the 131 validated were financed, representing a 67% achievement rate, Prodel explains. 

According to the World Bank, thanks to Prodel, producers were able to improve and increase their milk production capacities, access veterinary services, and obtain quality inputs. Also, some cattle owners now produce close to 100 liters of milk daily. 

Out of the US$134.15 million (close to XAF78.4 billion) approved on October 27, 2016, by the World Bank’s administrative board for the project, over US$100 million (XAF58.5  billion) have already been committed. Meanwhile, the project is scheduled to end on January 31, 2023. 

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: Prodel injected XAF10 bln in 88 projects in Jan-Sep 2021

cameroon-prodel-injected-xaf10-bln-in-88-projects-in-jan-sep-2021
The World Bank-backed Livestock Development Project (Prodel) recently published its activity report covering the first nine months of 2021. From the...

BEAC: Cameroon to raise XAF275 bln in the debt market in Q4-2021

beac-cameroon-to-raise-xaf275-bln-in-the-debt-market-in-q4-2021
Cameroon plans to issue XAF275 billion of public securities in the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) market in the fourth quarter of this year....

Kribi to soon host two plantain production and fish-farming clusters

kribi-to-soon-host-two-plantain-production-and-fish-farming-clusters
In the framework of its far belt project in Kribi, the host town of a deep seaport, agroforestry cooperative Coop CA AIO is currently planning to create...

Cameroon: PM Joseph Ngute instructs the allocation of a specific percentage of public construction contracts to MATGENIE

cameroon-pm-joseph-ngute-instructs-the-allocation-of-a-specific-percentage-of-public-construction-contracts-to-matgenie
Since September 22, 2021, employees of the National Civil Engineering Equipment Depot (MATGENIE) have been, once again, protesting to request the payment...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n103: September 2021

Cameroon: The other cocoa land

The rise of private equity


Investir au Cameroun n113: septembre 2021

Le Cameroun, l’autre pays du cacao

L’émergence du private equity camerounais