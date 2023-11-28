cameroon-s-stakeholders-finalize-creation-of-cotton-interprofession

(Business in Cameroon) - From November 23 to 26, 2023, stakeholders in the cotton sector, including the Cotton Development Company (Sodecoton), the National Confederation of Cotton Producers of Cameroon (CNPC-C), and the Interprofession of the Cotton-Textile-Garment Sector of Cameroon (Icotec), gathered in Douala to finalize the creation of the cotton interprofession. This came at the conclusion of a workshop chaired by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (Minader), Gabriel Mbaïrobe.

The workshop provided an update on the process of establishing the cotton interprofession, which began following the enactment of a law governing interprofessional organizations in Cameroon in December 2021. Three working groups were formed for the creation of the interprofession, consisting of direct actors (production, primary processing, secondary processing, and marketing) and indirect actors (transporters, agrodealers, banks, insurance). The interprofession will have four bodies (the general assembly, the board of directors, the executive office of the board of directors, and a technical group) with the missions of encouraging producer training, facilitating producer financing, ensuring access to inputs and production materials, promoting the mechanization of production, and facilitating access to meteorological data.

Currently, Cameroon processes only 2 to 3% of the nearly 400,000 tons of cotton it produces each year. The remaining production is exported, while in its National Development Strategy (SND30), the country aims for a transformation of at least 50% of cotton fiber by 2030. During the 2021-2022 campaign, Sodecoton claimed a production of 329,021 tons; 31,743 tons lower than the previous season. The target for the season was 370,000 tons.

Producers attributed this decrease to climate uncertainties, rising input prices, and fraudulent exports of Cameroonian cotton to Nigeria. In response, Minister Gabriel Mbaïrobe reassures that "the State has taken into account the various problems of the sector players. It will keep its promises and fulfill its sovereign role of ensuring the security of individuals and their property."