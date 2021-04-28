logoBC
Yaoundé - 28 April 2021 -
Agriculture

Cameroon inaugurates a new coffee processing unit in the Northwest

Cameroon inaugurates a new coffee processing unit in the Northwest
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 28 April 2021 16:04

 (Business in Cameroon) - On April 25, 2021, the Minister of Agriculture Gabriel Mbairobe inaugurated a new coffee processing unit in the Bamenda III district. This plant, whose capacity was not revealed, will help the coffee producers of the North West Cooperative Association to add value to their coffee beans by roasting and grinding the raw product and packaging the finished product.

This infrastructure was built under the 2nd phase of the Grassefields Rural Infrastructure and Participatory Development Support Project, funded by the Cameroonian government and the African Development Bank (AfDB). The project is being implemented in eight of the 36 communes in the Northwest region, according to the fact sheet.

The North West Cooperative Association's coffee processing plant will help strengthen Cameroon's expertise in coffee roasting, in which many nationals operate and even win international awards. For instance, UCCAO (the umbrella organization of coffee producers in the Western region) often wins prizes at the locally roasted coffee contest organized annually by the French Agency for the Valorization of Agricultural Products (AVPA)

BRM

back to top

Electric utility Eneo creates a subsidiary dedicated to electricity generation

electric-utility-eneo-creates-a-subsidiary-dedicated-to-electricity-generation
Electric utility Eneo announces that it recently initiated procedures for the creation of a subsidiary dedicated to energy production in Cameroon....

CICAM once again about to shut down operations in Garoua due to suspension of cotton supplies

cicam-once-again-about-to-shut-down-operations-in-garoua-due-to-suspension-of-cotton-supplies
By May 10, 2021, Cotonnière Industrielle du Cameroun (Cicam)’s factory, based in Garoua, will no longer have the cotton necessary to produce ecru...

Cameroon inaugurates a new coffee processing unit in the Northwest

cameroon-inaugurates-a-new-coffee-processing-unit-in-the-northwest
 On April 25, 2021, the Minister of Agriculture Gabriel Mbairobe inaugurated a new coffee processing unit in the Bamenda III district. This plant,...

Capital increase reforms and transparency: The main challenges awaiting Blaise Ezo’o Engolo, the new CIMA’s SG

capital-increase-reforms-and-transparency-the-main-challenges-awaiting-blaise-ezo-o-engolo-the-new-cima-s-sg
Elected on December 4, 2020, as Secretary-General of the Inter-African Conference of Insurance Markets (CIMA), Cameroonian Blaise Abel Ezo'o Engolo...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n98: March 2021

State personnel Time for a slimming diet

More support to boost the Cameroonian industry’s competitiveness


Investir au Cameroun n108: Mars 2021

Personnel de l’Etat Un régime minceur s’impose

Un soutien à la compétitivité de l’industrie camerounaise