cameroon-inaugurates-a-new-coffee-processing-unit-in-the-northwest

(Business in Cameroon) - On April 25, 2021, the Minister of Agriculture Gabriel Mbairobe inaugurated a new coffee processing unit in the Bamenda III district. This plant, whose capacity was not revealed, will help the coffee producers of the North West Cooperative Association to add value to their coffee beans by roasting and grinding the raw product and packaging the finished product.

This infrastructure was built under the 2nd phase of the Grassefields Rural Infrastructure and Participatory Development Support Project, funded by the Cameroonian government and the African Development Bank (AfDB). The project is being implemented in eight of the 36 communes in the Northwest region, according to the fact sheet.

The North West Cooperative Association's coffee processing plant will help strengthen Cameroon's expertise in coffee roasting, in which many nationals operate and even win international awards. For instance, UCCAO (the umbrella organization of coffee producers in the Western region) often wins prizes at the locally roasted coffee contest organized annually by the French Agency for the Valorization of Agricultural Products (AVPA)

BRM