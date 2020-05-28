logoBC
Cameroon: Cocoa purchase prices drop to XAF1150 (max)

  • Comments   -   Thursday, 28 May 2020 14:25

(Business in Cameroon) - Since 27 May 2020, the upper bound of the average price per kilogram of cocoa beans in Cameroon has fallen to XAF1150. Compared to the average of XAF1200 reached in the past 6 weeks, this reveals a slight decline of XAF50.

The slight drop in price can be explained by the abundant rainfall in production areas, causing access difficulties. It can also be attributed to the decrease in stocks available on the market, due to the dynamism of purchases over the past several months. New processors have entered the Cameroonian market and some of the existing ones increased their processing capacities.  

The minimum, on the other hand, has been resisting at the XAF1,050 level for about 3 months now, according to data compiled by the Commodity Chain Information System SIF (this system publishes local and international market prices in real-time to boost producers' negotiating capacities). 

