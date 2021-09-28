CEMAC: Coffee and cocoa boosted agricultural products’ export price index in Q2-2021 (BEAC)

(Business in Cameroon) - The prices of agricultural products exported by CEMAC countries in the second quarter of 2021 rose by 1.8%, down from 2.2% in Q1-2021, according to the Bank of Central African States (BEAC).

This improvement in the prices of agricultural products was mainly due to four products. They are namely coffee, sugar, palm oil, and cotton.

"Coffee prices rose by 10.0% to $2.89/kg in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $2.62/kg in the previous quarter, owing to the drop in production because of poor weather conditions in Brazil (the world's leading producer) and the social protest in Colombia (the world's third-largest producer)," BEAC explained.

At the same time, sugar prices rose by 8.3% quarter-on-quarter, compared with 6.7% for palm oil and only 1.7% for cotton whose prices rose by 16.2% in Q1-2021.

BRM