logoBC
Yaoundé - 28 November 2022 -
Agriculture

Cameroon: Kuwait pledges CFA13 billion for the rice sector in the Far North

Cameroon: Kuwait pledges CFA13 billion for the rice sector in the Far North
  • Comments   -   Monday, 28 November 2022 16:00

(Business in Cameroon) - The Government of Kuwait announced the disbursement of CFA13 billion to support the development of the rice sector in the Far North. The information was revealed by Abduiridha Bahmen, who heads the Kuwait Fund delegation, during a meeting with the Cameroonian Minister of Agriculture, Gabriel Mbairobe, on November 25.

This funding, which is currently being finalized, will enable the implementation of the rice value chain development project in the region to increase national rice production by 4% each year. According to reliable information, the initiative will involve 160,000 producers and about 700,000 households.

This initiative, which is in line with the government's import-substitution policy, should help reduce the country's rice imports. Rice purchases swallow an average of CFA100 billion each year, according to official estimates.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: Kuwait pledges CFA13 billion for the rice sector in the Far North

cameroon-kuwait-pledges-cfa13-billion-for-the-rice-sector-in-the-far-north
The Government of Kuwait announced the disbursement of CFA13 billion to support the development of the rice sector in the Far North. The information was...

Iron and steel manufacturer Metafrique Steel absorbs Airgaz Cameroon

iron-and-steel-manufacturer-metafrique-steel-absorbs-airgaz-cameroon
The iron and steel manufacturer Metafrique Steel announced in a November 25 statement that it has absorbed Airgaz Cameroun, a company that produces and...

Cameroon: govt creates special fund to rebuild Boko Haram-torn areas

cameroon-govt-creates-special-fund-to-rebuild-boko-haram-torn-areas
The Cameroonian government announced the creation of a special fund dedicated to the economic reconstruction of regions ravaged by Boko Haram. In...

Cameroonian customs seize 600 counterfeit jerseys made in China

cameroonian-customs-seize-600-counterfeit-jerseys-made-in-china
Cameroonian customs seized a total of 600 counterfeit jerseys of the Indomitable Lions. The seizure was made during the control of the stores of the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »