bush-fires-destroy-more-than-375-ha-of-plantations-in-the-east-region

(Business in Cameroon) - Bush fires have destroyed 375.5 ha of plantations in the Eastern part of Cameroon during the last dry season, according to data reported by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Minader).

The plantations destroyed are those of cocoa, coffee, cassava, oil palm, pistachio, plantain, etc. The Minader services did not give details about the volume of food products destroyed by these bush fires. The Eastern and Northern regions of Cameroon are the most food insecure in the country, according to official data. This is the consequence of the massive arrival of Central African refugees and the almost permanent insecurity created by Central African rebels in several towns in the region.

BRM