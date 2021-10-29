logoBC
Yaoundé - 29 October 2021 -
Agriculture

Cameron: Cocoa Valley commits to buying “Golden Cocoa” beans at XF1800 per kilogram

Cameron: Cocoa Valley commits to buying “Golden Cocoa” beans at XF1800 per kilogram
  • Comments   -   Friday, 29 October 2021 09:29

(Business in Cameroon) - On October 27, 2021, under the aegis of Trade Minister Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, Cocoa Valley and Cameroon Golden Cocoa signed a framework agreement setting the price of Golden Cocoa-labeled beans at XAF1800.

This price could reach XAF2000 should the quality of the "Golden Cocoa" beans improve further. Nevertheless, the current price is the highest ever charged for quality cocoa beans in Cameroon. It exceeds the XAF1600 per kilogram offered by French chocolate makers to local producers who operate in the excellence cocoa centers installed in some producing areas in Cameron. 

Golden Cocoa-labeled beans are produced and processed according to some specific criteria. It is mainly produced by farms gathered in cooperatives in the Southwest and Central regions. Since 2016, those producers are being supported by the German cooperation agency and Dutch partners for improved quality cocoa.

"Its quality is superior to the rest of the world. It is bigger with much more butter and liquor. It also has an exquisite taste,” said Omer Gatien Malédy, executive secretary of the Cocoa and Coffee Inter-professional Council (CICC), while describing the "Golden Cocoa" beans.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: Multipurpose Community Telecenters swallowed XAF26 bln since 2013 without conclusive results

cameroon-multipurpose-community-telecenters-swallowed-xaf26-bln-since-2013-without-conclusive-results
From 2013 to date, over XAF26 billion have been invested in the 231 Multipurpose Community Telecenters (MCT) installed in Cameroon, according to the...

Cameron: Cocoa Valley commits to buying “Golden Cocoa” beans at XF1800 per kilogram

cameron-cocoa-valley-commits-to-buying-golden-cocoa-beans-at-xf1800-per-kilogram
On October 27, 2021, under the aegis of Trade Minister Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, Cocoa Valley and Cameroon Golden Cocoa signed a framework agreement...

CEMAC: BEAC calls for relaxed taxes on mobile money transactions to facilitate financial inclusion

cemac-beac-calls-for-relaxed-taxes-on-mobile-money-transactions-to-facilitate-financial-inclusion
In its recent report on the state of electronic payment in the CEMAC region in 2020, the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) lobbied for relaxed...

Cameroon secured T-bills at a 1.98% rate average in June 2021, the lowest in the past 2 years

cameroon-secured-t-bills-at-a-1-98-rate-average-in-june-2021-the-lowest-in-the-past-2-years
In June 2021, the average interest rate on treasury bills (maturing in less than 52 weeks)  issued by Cameroon on the CEMAC government securities...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n104: October 2021

Dossier Where does Cameroon stand in international trade?

Henri-Claude Oyima : “BGFIBank Cameroon is truly one of our success stories.”


Investir au Cameroun n114: Octobre 2021

Dossier La place du Cameroun dans le commerce international

Henri-Claude Oyima : «BGFIBank Cameroun est vraiment l’une de nos success-stories.»