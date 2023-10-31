logoBC
Yaoundé - 31 October 2023 -
Agriculture

Safacam distributed nearly CFA500mln in dividends in 2022

Safacam distributed nearly CFA500mln in dividends in 2022
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 31 October 2023 17:45

(Business in Cameroon) - The African Agricultural Forestry Company of Cameroon (Safacam), which specializes in palm oil and rubber production and sales, distributed an estimated CFA488.5 million in dividends to its shareholders on the regional stock market BVMAC for FY2022.

Bvmac confirmed that these dividends were disbursed on July 24, 2023, at a rate of CFA1966.9 per share to stockholders holding 20% of the company’s capital. Official figures show Safacam's net income for 2022 reached CFA2.7 billion, reflecting an 11% increase from the previous year. This growth was attributed to a 4% rise in rubber production and a 15% surge in sales within this segment.

Apart from the dividends distributed to stock market shareholders, unlisted shareholders domiciled in Cameroon and abroad (excluding France) receive CFA1845.35 (IRCM 16.6%) per share, compared with CFA1,878.5 (IRCM 15%) for shareholders domiciled in France and CFA1,480.7 (IRCM 33%) for shareholders domiciled in a country considered a tax haven. The Bolloré group, which has a majority shareholding on the Board of Directors (68.84%), received CFA1.99 billion, compared with CFA265.8 million for the State of Cameroon.

Safacam is one of the first companies to be listed on the Central African Stock Exchange, with an estimated market capitalization of CFA30.4 billion by December 31, 2022.

back to top

Safacam distributed nearly CFA500mln in dividends in 2022

safacam-distributed-nearly-cfa500mln-in-dividends-in-2022
The African Agricultural Forestry Company of Cameroon (Safacam), which specializes in palm oil and rubber production and sales, distributed an estimated...

Cameroon plans to import 60,000 tons of domestic gas in H1 2024

cameroon-plans-to-import-60-000-tons-of-domestic-gas-in-h1-2024
For the first half of 2024, Cameroon plans to import 60,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), commonly known as domestic gas, to ensure household...

Eramet exits Cameroon's Akonolinga Rutile Project over economic and environmental issues

eramet-exits-cameroon-s-akonolinga-rutile-project-over-economic-and-environmental-issues
French mining giant Eramet has announced its exit from the Akonolinga rutile project in Cameroon. The company has stated it is stepping out for “economic...

Corruption losses see a significant decline in 2022 but challenges linger

corruption-losses-see-a-significant-decline-in-2022-but-challenges-linger
The financial damage suffered by the State as a result of corruption and related offenses has been estimated at CFA4.6 billion in 2022, according to data...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »