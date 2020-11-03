logoBC
Yaoundé - 03 November 2020 -
Agro-industry

Cameroon: GIZ seeks farm equipment supplier for a cocoa development project

Cameroon: GIZ seeks farm equipment supplier for a cocoa development project
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 03 November 2020 11:20

(Business in Cameroon) - The German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) recently issued a call for tenders to select a company that will supply farm equipment in the framework of a cocoa development project (Projet d’appui au développement du cacao-PAD-cacao).

The interested candidates are expected to submit their applications at GIZ headquarters in Yaoundé, by November 17, 2020, while the winner will be announced on November 30, 2020.

Born from the restructuration of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development's projects and programs in early 2020, PAD-cacao is one of the government initiatives funded by the public investment budget, the cocoa-coffee development fund (Fodecc), and development partners.  

BRM

back to top

Cameroon could generate XAF7.8 bln yearly from sport hunting

cameroon-could-generate-xaf7-8-bln-yearly-from-sport-hunting
"The hunting of wild animals for sports can generate considerable economic returns to rural communities and contribute to national GDP. In Cameroon, sport...

Cameroon plans to build its 2nd oil refinery in Kribi

cameroon-plans-to-build-its-2nd-oil-refinery-in-kribi
Cameroon plans to build another refinery. Indeed, SONARA (which was the only refinery in the country) was the victim of a fire outbreak on May 31, 2019....

Cameroon: GIZ seeks farm equipment supplier for a cocoa development project

cameroon-giz-seeks-farm-equipment-supplier-for-a-cocoa-development-project
The German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) recently issued a call for tenders to select a company that will supply farm equipment in the...

Cameroon: Government announces strategic merger between Sodecoton and Cicam to create an industrial cotton-textile pole by 2030

cameroon-government-announces-strategic-merger-between-sodecoton-and-cicam-to-create-an-industrial-cotton-textile-pole-by-2030
In the framework of its 2020-2030 national development strategy, Cameroon announces that there will be a strategic merger between Société de développement...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n92: October 2020

Crowfunding A solution for young entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, rising lobbyist


Investir au Cameroun n102 Octobre 2020

Financement participatif Une solution pour les jeunes entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, le lobbyiste qui monte