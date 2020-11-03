Cameroon: GIZ seeks farm equipment supplier for a cocoa development project

(Business in Cameroon) - The German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) recently issued a call for tenders to select a company that will supply farm equipment in the framework of a cocoa development project (Projet d’appui au développement du cacao-PAD-cacao).

The interested candidates are expected to submit their applications at GIZ headquarters in Yaoundé, by November 17, 2020, while the winner will be announced on November 30, 2020.

Born from the restructuration of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development's projects and programs in early 2020, PAD-cacao is one of the government initiatives funded by the public investment budget, the cocoa-coffee development fund (Fodecc), and development partners.

BRM