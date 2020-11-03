logoBC
Yaoundé - 03 November 2020 -
Agro-industry

Safacam’s caoutchouc sales dropped by 746 tons YoY in H1-2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 03 November 2020 12:45

(Business in Cameroon) - BVMAC-listed company Société africaine et forestière agricole du Cameroun (Safacam) annunced the sales of 2,502 tons of caoutchouc in H1-2020. Year-over-year, the performance was down by 746 tons compared with the 3,248 tons of caoutchouc the company sold in H1-2019.

The company’s drop in sales was due to the coronavirus pandemic still affecting the world. Indeed, apart from the confinement that affected the demand for commodities worldwide, the confirmation of the first case in Cameroon in March 2020 forced the implementation of restrictive measures that caused loading problems at the port of Douala (the main port platform in Cameroon).

Safacam explains that the drop in its caoutchouc exports has had no significant impact on its financial performances: high palm oil sales namely. During the reference period, Safacam’s palm oil sales rose by 2,641 tons, from 9,787 tons in H1-2019 to 12,428 tons in H1-2020.

